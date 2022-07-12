Search
Jul 12, 2022
Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Edmund Lee, Red Bull
Giving wings to Red Bull Malaysia, Lee is not just focussed on selling, but rather creating a variety of on-brand campaigns that engage and inspire.
May 3, 2019
Red Bull takes credit for Hoang Le Giang's success
An ad featuring the Vietnamese adventurer and influencer is not subtle.
Apr 23, 2019
Vietnamese Red Bull billboard campaign needs to shed more light
The concept by VMLY&R Indochina is such a good brand fit that it impedes its intention.
Mar 27, 2019
Red Bull tells the tale of a recovering K-pop idol
A 12-minute documentary made with MullenLowe Japan isn't your usual brand tie-up with a hot artist.
Mar 22, 2019
Ex-Red Bull marketer wants to pay people to watch online ads
Gener8, a browser add-on, allows users to select what type of ads they want to see.
Mar 21, 2019
Red Bull and Heineken: F1 marketing overhaul is starting to pay off
Beer brand praises sport's new 'accessibility' after end of Bernie Ecclestone era.
