Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Sukhleen Aneja, Reckitt Benckiser
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Sukhleen Aneja, Reckitt Benckiser

Aneja is a force in India's FMCG sector, as well as a fantastic lesson in combining purpose with powerful, memorable campaigns.

Dentsu X bags the media business of Reckitt Benckiser in India
Dec 10, 2019
Campaign India Team

Dentsu X bags the media business of Reckitt Benckiser in India

The account was won post a multi-agency pitch where IPG Mediabrands was the incumbent.

India's new opportunity
Jun 29, 2015
Dheeraj Sinha

India’s new opportunity

Change is in the air as consumers demand better, not cheaper.

Reckitt Benckiser revises agency roster
Jan 13, 2015
Byravee Iyer

Reckitt Benckiser revises agency roster

ASIA-PACIFIC - Mediabrands and ZenithOptimedia have made gains from Reckitt Benckiser’s latest agency review, according to sources within both agencies.

CASE STUDY: How a YouTube star helped sell Scholl's ugly-foot 'terminator'
May 20, 2014
Benjamin Li

CASE STUDY: How a YouTube star helped sell Scholl's ugly-foot 'terminator'

HONG KONG - Reckitt Benckiser brand Scholl launched a new product, Scholl Velvet Smooth Express Pedi Electronic Foot File (爽健電動去硬皮機 ) in April, presenting the product as a 'terminator’ of hard, ugly skin.

Reckitt Benckiser selects ZenithOptimedia in Vietnam
Jan 7, 2014
Byravee Iyer

Reckitt Benckiser selects ZenithOptimedia in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY - Following a global pitch last year, Reckitt Benckiser has picked ZenithOptimedia to handle its $4 million media business in Vietnam, confirmed Deboo Mohanty, CEO of Vivaki Vietnam.

