Reckitt Benckiser
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Sukhleen Aneja, Reckitt Benckiser
Aneja is a force in India's FMCG sector, as well as a fantastic lesson in combining purpose with powerful, memorable campaigns.
Dentsu X bags the media business of Reckitt Benckiser in India
The account was won post a multi-agency pitch where IPG Mediabrands was the incumbent.
India’s new opportunity
Change is in the air as consumers demand better, not cheaper.
Reckitt Benckiser revises agency roster
ASIA-PACIFIC - Mediabrands and ZenithOptimedia have made gains from Reckitt Benckiser’s latest agency review, according to sources within both agencies.
CASE STUDY: How a YouTube star helped sell Scholl's ugly-foot 'terminator'
HONG KONG - Reckitt Benckiser brand Scholl launched a new product, Scholl Velvet Smooth Express Pedi Electronic Foot File (爽健電動去硬皮機 ) in April, presenting the product as a 'terminator’ of hard, ugly skin.
Reckitt Benckiser selects ZenithOptimedia in Vietnam
HO CHI MINH CITY - Following a global pitch last year, Reckitt Benckiser has picked ZenithOptimedia to handle its $4 million media business in Vietnam, confirmed Deboo Mohanty, CEO of Vivaki Vietnam.
