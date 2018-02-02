Search
Publicis Communications
2 days ago
Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Heidi Zhang, Publicis Communications
From 20,000-kilometer road trips in China to writing a book to winning numerous awards, Heidi Zhang has demonstrated that great work starts with empathetic understanding.
Feb 2, 2018
Publicis' Nold promoted to group-level APAC CEO
The Groupe also announced changes impacting Publicis Health, Publicis Communications North America and Leo Burnett.
Feb 22, 2017
Publicis Communications starts 'white-label' innovation effort with Singapore EDB
Agency hopes to move client conversations upstream through technology 'hub' effort centred in Nurun.
Nov 7, 2016
Publicis Communications finalises Greater China structure
Michael Lee and David Gompel get larger roles.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins