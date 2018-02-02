Publicis Communications

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Heidi Zhang, Publicis Communications
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

From 20,000-kilometer road trips in China to writing a book to winning numerous awards, Heidi Zhang has demonstrated that great work starts with empathetic understanding.

Publicis' Nold promoted to group-level APAC CEO
Feb 2, 2018
Staff Reporters

The Groupe also announced changes impacting Publicis Health, Publicis Communications North America and Leo Burnett.

Publicis Communications starts 'white-label' innovation effort with Singapore EDB
Feb 22, 2017
Matthew Miller

Agency hopes to move client conversations upstream through technology 'hub' effort centred in Nurun.

Publicis Communications finalises Greater China structure
Nov 7, 2016
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Michael Lee and David Gompel get larger roles.

