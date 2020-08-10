Publicis

MSL sets up shop in New Zealand
Aug 10, 2020
Staff Reporters

MSL sets up shop in New Zealand

Publicis Groupe names Isobel Kerr-Newell, formerly head of PR and social for Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand, as MSL's MD in the market.

Publicis Groupe shares jump as Q2 results better than feared
Jul 23, 2020
Gurjit Degun

Publicis Groupe shares jump as Q2 results better than feared

Arthur Sadoun, chairman and chief executive, said that the business has 'strong fundamentals to weather the crisis'.

Ice Paris stars in a funeral story for Nivea
Jul 13, 2020
Ad Nut

Ice Paris stars in a funeral story for Nivea

The Thai singer/actor uses the brand's Deep Rapid Acne Wash to murder anthropomorphic pimples in a spot by Publicis One Touch.

Agency groups face 'below-average' long-term growth after Covid, top bank warns
Jul 13, 2020
Omar Oakes

Agency groups face 'below-average' long-term growth after Covid, top bank warns

Credit Suisse report says industry will grow by 1% after pandemic.

Publicis chiefs insist on celebrating awards in Cannes
Jun 25, 2020
Staff Reporters

Publicis chiefs insist on celebrating awards in Cannes

The journey of Publicis chairman & CEO Arthur Sadoun and his predecessor Maurice Lévy to an empty Cannes features in a short mock film to promote the Groupe's Cannes-Do awards.

Arthur Sadoun outlines Publicis' plan to fight racism
Jun 8, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Arthur Sadoun outlines Publicis' plan to fight racism

CEO dedicates day to tackling industry-wide racial inequality.

