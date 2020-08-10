Publicis
MSL sets up shop in New Zealand
Publicis Groupe names Isobel Kerr-Newell, formerly head of PR and social for Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand, as MSL's MD in the market.
Publicis Groupe shares jump as Q2 results better than feared
Arthur Sadoun, chairman and chief executive, said that the business has 'strong fundamentals to weather the crisis'.
Ice Paris stars in a funeral story for Nivea
The Thai singer/actor uses the brand's Deep Rapid Acne Wash to murder anthropomorphic pimples in a spot by Publicis One Touch.
Agency groups face 'below-average' long-term growth after Covid, top bank warns
Credit Suisse report says industry will grow by 1% after pandemic.
Publicis chiefs insist on celebrating awards in Cannes
The journey of Publicis chairman & CEO Arthur Sadoun and his predecessor Maurice Lévy to an empty Cannes features in a short mock film to promote the Groupe's Cannes-Do awards.
Arthur Sadoun outlines Publicis' plan to fight racism
CEO dedicates day to tackling industry-wide racial inequality.
