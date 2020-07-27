Pizza Hut

And then there were eight (cheeses)
Jul 27, 2020
Ad Nut

And then there were eight (cheeses)

Tasty little ad celebrates the 10th 'Cheesiversary' of a Pizza Hut Singapore favourite, the Cheesy 7, even though the pizza is now inaccurately named because it has eight cheeses.

How Pizza Hut Taiwan and Appier used AI to optimise online ordering
Apr 8, 2020
Staff Reporters

How Pizza Hut Taiwan and Appier used AI to optimise online ordering

CASE STUDY: A machine-learning system helped hit the right customers with a popup discount offer, increasing conversion rates by 15%.

Pizza Hut puts durian on pizza (really)
Dec 12, 2019
Staff Reporters

Pizza Hut puts durian on pizza (really)

This is not not a joke. We checked.

Taobao Festival launches world's first rocket restaurant in Hangzhou
Sep 17, 2019
Staff Reporters

Taobao Festival launches world's first rocket restaurant in Hangzhou

STRANGER THINGS: See how Chinese entrepreneurs are taking rocket recycling to new heights.

Pizza Hut Malaysia needs to ration the passion
Sep 27, 2018
Ad Nut

Pizza Hut Malaysia needs to ration the passion

A new campaign by the pizza brand seeks to ignite fire in consumers. But will 'Passion' help it 'cash in' or come 'crashin' down? (Ad Nut is here all week).

Pizza Hut Singapore takes aim at ‘foodie’ culture
May 9, 2018
Ad Nut

Pizza Hut Singapore takes aim at ‘foodie’ culture

New ad campaign follows growing trend of mocking trendy millennials.

