Pernod Ricard
Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas
Virtual masterclasses and at-home party packages aim to encourage customers back to bars.
Pernod Ricard plans app for social-media users to report hate speech
Drinks maker believes brands should take action on hate speech beyond July's 'Stop Hate for Profit' ad boycott—but it's unclear how a crowdsourcing app will enforce this.
Pernod Ricard awards global travel retail media account to Wavemaker
Business was previously handled in-house.
SC Johnson global CMO Ann Mukherjee to become CEO of Pernod Ricard North America
The female marketing leader joined the household cleaning supply manufacturer in 2015.
Pernod Ricard CEO talks 'hometainment', transparency and traceability
Alexandre Ricard explains need to know consumers directly and intimately, rather than through agencies.
Pernod Ricard Winemakers pick AnalogFolk Australia for global account
The incumbent creative agency on Jacob's Creek was Havas Worldwide and Cummins & Partners.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins