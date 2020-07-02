Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas
19 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

Virtual masterclasses and at-home party packages aim to encourage customers back to bars.

Pernod Ricard plans app for social-media users to report hate speech
Jul 2, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Pernod Ricard plans app for social-media users to report hate speech

Drinks maker believes brands should take action on hate speech beyond July's 'Stop Hate for Profit' ad boycott—but it's unclear how a crowdsourcing app will enforce this.

Pernod Ricard awards global travel retail media account to Wavemaker
Jan 22, 2020
Orianna Rosa Royle

Pernod Ricard awards global travel retail media account to Wavemaker

Business was previously handled in-house.

SC Johnson global CMO Ann Mukherjee to become CEO of Pernod Ricard North America
Nov 8, 2019
Lindsay Stein

SC Johnson global CMO Ann Mukherjee to become CEO of Pernod Ricard North America

The female marketing leader joined the household cleaning supply manufacturer in 2015.

Pernod Ricard CEO talks 'hometainment', transparency and traceability
Feb 15, 2017
Sonoo Singh

Pernod Ricard CEO talks 'hometainment', transparency and traceability

Alexandre Ricard explains need to know consumers directly and intimately, rather than through agencies.

Pernod Ricard Winemakers pick AnalogFolk Australia for global account
Feb 1, 2017
Emily Tan

Pernod Ricard Winemakers pick AnalogFolk Australia for global account

The incumbent creative agency on Jacob's Creek was Havas Worldwide and Cummins & Partners.

