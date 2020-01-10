Perfetti Van Melle
Perfetti Van Melle appoints Wavemaker in China
Agency will handle all the candymaker's brands, including Alpenliebe, Chupa Chups and Mentos.
Perfetti Van Melle consolidates media into Optimedia China
SHANGHAI - Optimedia, the incumbent media agency for Perfetti Van Melle, has retained the sweet-maker's traditional media planning and buying business in a four-way pitch, while also being awarded new digital duties for China.
Perfetti Van Melle picks Red Communication for digital business
JAKARTA - Perfetti Van Melle has picked independent agency Red Communication as its digital agency for Chupa Chups, Happydent and Alpenliebe in Indonesia.
Perfetti Van Melle hands creative duties to McCann Jakarta
JAKARTA - Following a three-way pitch, confectionary maker Perfetti Van Melle has appointed McCann Jakarta as the agency for five of its brands in Indonesia: Alpenliebe, Mentos, Marbels, Center Fruit and Big Babol.
Happydent creates upside-down chin-mouth talent show
JAKARTA – Chewing gum brand Happydent has created an upside-down chin-mouth talent show as part of its latest campaign in Indonesia.
Perfetti Van Melle strengthens relationship with BBH Asia Pacific
SINGAPORE – Confectionery company Perfetti Van Melle has appointed BBH Asia Pacific on a project basis for its chewing gum brand Happydent White.
