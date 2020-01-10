Perfetti Van Melle

Perfetti Van Melle appoints Wavemaker in China
Jan 10, 2020
Staff Reporters

Perfetti Van Melle appoints Wavemaker in China

Agency will handle all the candymaker's brands, including Alpenliebe, Chupa Chups and Mentos.

Perfetti Van Melle consolidates media into Optimedia China
Nov 14, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Perfetti Van Melle consolidates media into Optimedia China

SHANGHAI - Optimedia, the incumbent media agency for Perfetti Van Melle, has retained the sweet-maker's traditional media planning and buying business in a four-way pitch, while also being awarded new digital duties for China.

Perfetti Van Melle picks Red Communication for digital business
Mar 25, 2014
Byravee Iyer

Perfetti Van Melle picks Red Communication for digital business

JAKARTA - Perfetti Van Melle has picked independent agency Red Communication as its digital agency for Chupa Chups, Happydent and Alpenliebe in Indonesia.

Perfetti Van Melle hands creative duties to McCann Jakarta
Mar 21, 2013
Byravee Iyer

Perfetti Van Melle hands creative duties to McCann Jakarta

JAKARTA - Following a three-way pitch, confectionary maker Perfetti Van Melle has appointed McCann Jakarta as the agency for five of its brands in Indonesia: Alpenliebe, Mentos, Marbels, Center Fruit and Big Babol.

Happydent creates upside-down chin-mouth talent show
Nov 1, 2012
Susie Sell

Happydent creates upside-down chin-mouth talent show

JAKARTA – Chewing gum brand Happydent has created an upside-down chin-mouth talent show as part of its latest campaign in Indonesia.

Perfetti Van Melle strengthens relationship with BBH Asia Pacific
Sep 10, 2012
Susie Sell

Perfetti Van Melle strengthens relationship with BBH Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE – Confectionery company Perfetti Van Melle has appointed BBH Asia Pacific on a project basis for its chewing gum brand Happydent White.

