Panadol chief marketer: How healthcare is ‘hotting up’, consolidating agency partners and why purpose can go ‘too far
1 day ago
Tamara Rogers discusses how the global consumer healthcare company turns to holding companies for partnerships and why she won’t spread agency spending 'too thin.'

No thanks, Panadol, let's not 'rethink care' together
Jul 19, 2019
How about you just cure my headache?

GSK moves global Panadol ad business into bespoke WPP team
Oct 18, 2018
Grey previously held the global ad account and will continue to work on creative for Panadol within the bespoke WPP team based in Singapore.

Oh look, another brand advocating less device time
Nov 6, 2017
In isolation, Panadol Australia's new campaign is fine, but the core message is tired and overused enough to give this critic a headache.

GSK chooses SapientNitro as global digital AOR for Panadol
Oct 27, 2014
SINGAPORE - Healthcare company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has appointed SapientNitro as its global digital agency of record for its Panadol brand, Campaign Asia-Pacific understands.

Grey Group picks up Panadol globally
Nov 18, 2010
SINGAPORE - Grey has been awarded the Panadol account globally, with regional duties for Asia handled out of Singapore.

