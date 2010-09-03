Search
Taiwan's strongest local brands: TSMC and PX Mart continue their rise
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: The global computer chip maker rises to top spot for local recognition amid a chip supply squeeze, while grocery chain PX Mart takes advantage of adding convenience through online services.
Sep 3, 2010
PX Mart teaches customers to save with ‘Saving money classroom’
Taiwanese grocery chain PX Mart is launching a series of ads with practical tips to help customers save money in their daily lives.
