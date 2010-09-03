PX Mart

Taiwan's strongest local brands: TSMC and PX Mart continue their rise
1 day ago
Minnie Wang

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: The global computer chip maker rises to top spot for local recognition amid a chip supply squeeze, while grocery chain PX Mart takes advantage of adding convenience through online services.

PX Mart teaches customers to save with ‘Saving money classroom’
Sep 3, 2010
Jane Leung

Taiwanese grocery chain PX Mart is launching a series of ads with practical tips to help customers save money in their daily lives.

