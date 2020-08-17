OMD

OMD bags Danone's Malaysia and Thailand media business
Aug 17, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

OMD bags Danone's Malaysia and Thailand media business

Omnicom-owned agency takes on integrated media planning and buying duties across traditional and digital channels for the food and beverage company.

Octopus embraces OMD Hong Kong for media duties
Jul 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Octopus embraces OMD Hong Kong for media duties

The payments brand says it was looking for a partner with strong digital capabilities.

OMD snags Natural Diamond Council China account
Jul 23, 2020
Staff Reporters

OMD snags Natural Diamond Council China account

EXCLUSIVE: OMD Shanghai takes over account, thought to be worth US$10 million, from incumbent Starcom.

Connie Chan leaves WPP to lead OMD China
Jul 13, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Connie Chan leaves WPP to lead OMD China

As the new CEO of OMD China, Chan fills the role vacated by Aaron Wild just over a year ago.

OMD wins Lindt & Sprüngli media account in China
Jun 30, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

OMD wins Lindt & Sprüngli media account in China

OMD Shanghai will take over media planning and buying for all Lindt brands in China from a local incumbent.

Portraits of COVID-19 survival and gratitude
Jun 8, 2020
Ad Nut

Portraits of COVID-19 survival and gratitude

BBDO, OMD and Clear Channel helped real survivors say thanks to medical workers through posters put up in 300 spots near Singapore hospitals.

