OMD
OMD bags Danone's Malaysia and Thailand media business
Omnicom-owned agency takes on integrated media planning and buying duties across traditional and digital channels for the food and beverage company.
Octopus embraces OMD Hong Kong for media duties
The payments brand says it was looking for a partner with strong digital capabilities.
OMD snags Natural Diamond Council China account
EXCLUSIVE: OMD Shanghai takes over account, thought to be worth US$10 million, from incumbent Starcom.
Connie Chan leaves WPP to lead OMD China
As the new CEO of OMD China, Chan fills the role vacated by Aaron Wild just over a year ago.
OMD wins Lindt & Sprüngli media account in China
OMD Shanghai will take over media planning and buying for all Lindt brands in China from a local incumbent.
Portraits of COVID-19 survival and gratitude
BBDO, OMD and Clear Channel helped real survivors say thanks to medical workers through posters put up in 300 spots near Singapore hospitals.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins