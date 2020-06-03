News
Facebook to roll out news service in India
Facebook has pledged to pay publishers to ensure their content is available in the News tab.
Google is unusually emotive about Australia's news industry
Google has come out fighting on the value it provides to the news industry—but this will not satisfy years of unrest.
BBC Global News chief: It’s ‘unfair’ and ‘a bit immature’ for news industry to rely on Facebook & Google to save us
But Jim Egan says the big platforms have not been ‘sufficiently concerned’ so Australia’s new rules will be ‘highly significant’.
What happens when a major media empire shuts overnight?
In the middle of a pandemic, Philippines’ major broadcast network ABS-CBN was ordered to stop free-to-air operations, leaving thousands of staff in limbo.
The power battle between tech giants and media companies
Australia announced that it would force Facebook and Google to share ad revenues with news publishers. But can a fairer model be achieved if tech giants don't want to play ball?
Helping or hindering? Facebook, Google and the Australian news industry
As the tech behemoths continue to pour millions into grants and initiatives to support the news media, is it really enough to create a business model that sustains ongoing investment in quality journalism?
