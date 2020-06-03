News

Facebook to roll out news service in India
1 day ago
Omar Oakes

Facebook to roll out news service in India

Facebook has pledged to pay publishers to ensure their content is available in the News tab.

Google is unusually emotive about Australia's news industry
Jun 3, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Google is unusually emotive about Australia's news industry

Google has come out fighting on the value it provides to the news industry—but this will not satisfy years of unrest.

BBC Global News chief: It’s ‘unfair’ and ‘a bit immature’ for news industry to rely on Facebook & Google to save us
May 22, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

BBC Global News chief: It’s ‘unfair’ and ‘a bit immature’ for news industry to rely on Facebook & Google to save us

But Jim Egan says the big platforms have not been ‘sufficiently concerned’ so Australia’s new rules will be ‘highly significant’.

What happens when a major media empire shuts overnight?
May 8, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

What happens when a major media empire shuts overnight?

In the middle of a pandemic, Philippines’ major broadcast network ABS-CBN was ordered to stop free-to-air operations, leaving thousands of staff in limbo.

The power battle between tech giants and media companies
Apr 27, 2020
Maggie Gaston

The power battle between tech giants and media companies

Australia announced that it would force Facebook and Google to share ad revenues with news publishers. But can a fairer model be achieved if tech giants don't want to play ball?

Helping or hindering? Facebook, Google and the Australian news industry
Nov 26, 2019
Natalie Mortimer

Helping or hindering? Facebook, Google and the Australian news industry

As the tech behemoths continue to pour millions into grants and initiatives to support the news media, is it really enough to create a business model that sustains ongoing investment in quality journalism?

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia