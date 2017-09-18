Nespresso

How Nespresso plans to brew long-term gains from its pandemic buzz
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Following a recent campaign fronted by longtime ambassador George Clooney, chief brand officer Anna Lundstrom says she wants to deepen the brand's product range and reinforce its purpose to build upon a Covid bump.

One of these two brands touting sustainability actually seems sincere
Sep 18, 2017
Matthew Miller

New Zealand's Ecostore hits the right green note, while Nespresso plays dumb about a tempest in a coffee capsule.

DBS sponsors Affordable Art Fair in Hong Kong
Apr 2, 2014
Benjamin Li

The second Hong Kong Affordable Art Fair took place from 21 to 23 March at the HKCEC. DBS is the regional title sponsor for the Fair in both Hong Kong and Singapore, along with others like Peroni and Nespresso. Starlit put together the creative workshop, while QNM Communications is the PR agency. The fair attracted more than 29,000 visitors this year and sold US$5 million in art.

Five of the best global TVCs this week: Clooney, O'Brien & T-Pain
Nov 12, 2010
Staff Reporters

It is time for this week's five best international campaigns. Stars include George Clooney, John Malkovich, Conan O'Brien and T-Pain.

