Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO
17 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Effective mid-December, Chan will depart the GroupM family after nearly 12 years as Mediacom's HK managing director steps into the top job.

Ocean Park combines horror and fashion to promote 'hauntingly hip' Halloween
Oct 12, 2012
Benjamin Li

Mashing-up of celebrities and visual icons from the fashion and horror-movie worlds, Ocean Park and its creative agency Metta Communications have launched a creepy campaign for the park's annual Halloween event.

MediaCom HK scoops Manfrotto's media without a pitch
Mar 18, 2011
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - Premuim Italian camera accessory company Manfrotto has handed its media planning and buying account to MediaCom Hong Kong without a pitch.

Mediacom Hong Kong seals media AOR for Fairton International Group
Nov 29, 2010
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - Mediacom Hong Kong has been awarded the media planning and buying business for Fairton International Group, which has a dozen brands under its belt, including All Mankind, Jean Paul Gaultier, Lloyd, Max Mara, Kookai, iBlues, Sportsmax, Marina Rinaldi.

P&G, Sony and Konami kick off Gillette Fusion Gamer launch campaign
Aug 6, 2010
Benjamin Li

99 per cent of P&G's new product launch campaigns involve a thematic TVC and print ads, but this time Mediacom Hong Kong breaks the convention.

Siemens appoints Mediacom to white goods' media in Hong Kong
Jul 13, 2010
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - German home appliances giant Siemens has chosen Mediacom to enhance the brand presence of its white goods business in Hong Kong.

