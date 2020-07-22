McCann Worldgroup
Pandemic anxiety persists in APAC as distrust in info and disappointment in governments grows
TOP OF THE CHARTS: People in Asian markets remain more worried about COVID-19 than the global average, according to the latest research from McCann's Truth Central unit.
Former CEO returns to McCann Australia, as owner
Ben Lilley returns after two years away to take over ownership the network's Australia operations.
McCann tackles unconscious bias with 'a day for meaning'
"People want to be better," says McCann Worldgroup CEO Harris Diamond.
Will a new CEO change McCann's fortunes in Japan?
We spoke with incoming McCann CEO Antony Cundy about his plans to challenge Dentsu-Hakuhodo dominance, and with outgoing leader Charles Cadell about what Japan taught him.
This is your body under stress
THE WORK: 'See stress differently' for Cigna International Markets by McCann Worldgroup Hong Kong.
McCann Worldgroup names Japan CEO
The successor to Charles Cadell will take over October 1.
