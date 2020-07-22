McCann Worldgroup

Pandemic anxiety persists in APAC as distrust in info and disappointment in governments grows
Jul 22, 2020
Staff Reporters

TOP OF THE CHARTS: People in Asian markets remain more worried about COVID-19 than the global average, according to the latest research from McCann's Truth Central unit.

Former CEO returns to McCann Australia, as owner
Feb 3, 2020
Staff Reporters

Ben Lilley returns after two years away to take over ownership the network's Australia operations.

McCann tackles unconscious bias with 'a day for meaning'
Oct 24, 2019
Michael Heusner

"People want to be better," says McCann Worldgroup CEO Harris Diamond.

Will a new CEO change McCann's fortunes in Japan?
Oct 2, 2019
David Blecken

We spoke with incoming McCann CEO Antony Cundy about his plans to challenge Dentsu-Hakuhodo dominance, and with outgoing leader Charles Cadell about what Japan taught him.

This is your body under stress
Sep 26, 2019
Ad Nut

THE WORK: 'See stress differently' for Cigna International Markets by McCann Worldgroup Hong Kong.

McCann Worldgroup names Japan CEO
Sep 9, 2019
Staff Reporters

The successor to Charles Cadell will take over October 1.

