Unilever pledges increased marketing spend as it adjusts to ‘living with Covid’
2 days ago
Simon Gwynn

FMCG giant makes emphatic case for contribution of marketing as it reports strong results.

Rival brands celebrate eating with hands
Oct 24, 2018
Ad Nut

Lifebuoy and Safeguard take different approaches to promoting hand cleansing in India and the Philippines, respectively.

Building meaningful brands: Real questions to ask
Jul 5, 2018
Meena Kaushik

What values does the brand need to embody to be relevant and purposeful for the consumer? And why do some brands have more meaning and relevance than others?

Lifebuoy launches Malaysia campaign surrounding Ramadan
Jun 1, 2017
Ad Nut

Brand begins month-long campaign with actor Farid Kamil and his son, Muhammad.

Engagement Meter: Brands ring in the new year
Feb 23, 2015
Ranjani Raghupathi

Kit Kat, Closeup, Lifebuoy, Kirin and Malaysia Airlines moved the needle in this week's installment of Engagement Meter, curated by Unmetric.

Unilever furthers Lifebuoy handwashing message with film set in Indonesia
Jun 6, 2014
Matthew Miller

GLOBAL - Unilever has launched 'Tree of life' a moving film set in Indonesia that furthers the company's aspiration to prevent disease by changing the handwashing behaviour of 1 billion people by next year.

