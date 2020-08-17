Leo Burnett
Krungsri wants you to be a 'Kept' person
Film by Leo Burnett Thailand shows how you can save money with a banking app while living your life.
A spoonful of silly slo-mo helps the message go down
Bird's nest inspires a slow-motion moment between a mother and son in an ad for Brand's Suntory by Leo Burnett Thailand.
Thai health group holds a mirror up to drinking behaviour
In this film from Leo Burnett Thailand, the man in the mirror is the good guy. It's the guy in front of the mirror who's got some issues.
Leo Burnett's distinctiveness lives on in client work
AGENCY REPORT CARD: See Leo Burnett's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.
Agency Report Card 2019: Leo Burnett
Leo Burnett's attempts to launch 'out of this world' creative were grounded by challenging markets in 2019, but its client work still differentiates the agency within Publicis Groupe.
Whisper pledges to #KeepGirlsInSchool, educates on menstrual hygiene
The brand is hoping to reduce the number of girls that drop out of school each year when they get their period.
