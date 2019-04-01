Kinetic

Inclusive OOH messaging 'boosts bottom line' for brands
1 day ago
Ben Bold

Inclusive OOH messaging 'boosts bottom line' for brands

Research from Kinetic also finds OOH trumps social media for impact.

WPP China names CEO for Kinetic and GroupM OOH unit
Apr 1, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

WPP China names CEO for Kinetic and GroupM OOH unit

The company appoints Cary Huang to a dual role.

Mustang growls, blows hair back in Indian airports
Aug 23, 2016
Ad Nut

Mustang growls, blows hair back in Indian airports

Kinetic Worldwide OOH installation for Ford uses viewer-triggered noise, fans.

Billy Leung, GM of Kinetic Beijing, resigns to pursue a digital career change
Oct 22, 2013
Benjamin Li

Billy Leung, GM of Kinetic Beijing, resigns to pursue a digital career change

BEIJING - Billy Leung, GM of GroupM’s OOH agency, Kinetic Beijing, has resigned and leaves at the end of this month. The company has yet to pick a replacement to fill his post.

Jim Liu resigns as GroupM South China CEO
Oct 16, 2013
Benjamin Li

Jim Liu resigns as GroupM South China CEO

SOUTH CHINA - GroupM has confirmed that Jim Liu has resigned as South China CEO, a role he took up in January.

Pann Lim enjoys the art of giving back
Apr 23, 2013
Racheal Lee

Pann Lim enjoys the art of giving back

CREATIVE PROFILE: Motivated by a passion for art and design and the mentors who have helped him, the creative director of Kinetic Singapore labours to nurture others in the industry.

