Kinetic
1 day ago
Inclusive OOH messaging 'boosts bottom line' for brands
Research from Kinetic also finds OOH trumps social media for impact.
Apr 1, 2019
WPP China names CEO for Kinetic and GroupM OOH unit
The company appoints Cary Huang to a dual role.
Aug 23, 2016
Mustang growls, blows hair back in Indian airports
Kinetic Worldwide OOH installation for Ford uses viewer-triggered noise, fans.
Oct 22, 2013
Billy Leung, GM of Kinetic Beijing, resigns to pursue a digital career change
BEIJING - Billy Leung, GM of GroupM’s OOH agency, Kinetic Beijing, has resigned and leaves at the end of this month. The company has yet to pick a replacement to fill his post.
Oct 16, 2013
Jim Liu resigns as GroupM South China CEO
SOUTH CHINA - GroupM has confirmed that Jim Liu has resigned as South China CEO, a role he took up in January.
Apr 23, 2013
Pann Lim enjoys the art of giving back
CREATIVE PROFILE: Motivated by a passion for art and design and the mentors who have helped him, the creative director of Kinetic Singapore labours to nurture others in the industry.
