Search
Kimberly Clark
17 hours ago
Kimberly-Clark to buy Softex Indonesia for US$1.3 billion
The purchase of the maker of diapers and other personal-care products will give the FMCG giant a footprint in a market where it has a "currently limited position".
Aug 20, 2010
Pull-Ups training pants creates potty training app
Kimberly-Clark says fear no more with a new potty training app designed to minimise conflict between parents and their stubborn toddlers.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins