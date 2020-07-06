KFC

KFC pauses ‘It's finger lickin’ good’ slogan in global campaign
2 days ago
Emmet McGonagle

The ad from Mother London, shows the fast food brand's billboards and products throughout the years with the slogan censored, in a nod to the current Covid-19 period.

McDonald's releases waterfalls of white meat in Hong Kong
Jul 6, 2020
Ad Nut

Juicy chicken stands in for rushing rapids in a DDB Hong Kong campaign that's clearly aimed—in terms of both timing and execution—at tweaking KFC's beak.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Annabel Fribence, KFC
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Being brave and quick to adapt is the key to success for Fribence and KFC, as both want their marketing as hot and fresh as the food served.

KFC Malaysia launches playlist and film to commemorate dine-in
Jun 26, 2020
Ad Nut

An innocuous campaign by Naga DDB Tribal welcomes diners back in-store.

Reprise wins Warc Grand Prix in social strategy for Malaysia KFC campaign
Jun 17, 2020
Staff Reporters

A campaign involving a superfan who hijacked celebrity Instagram pages to shamelessly promote KFC has won the top prize in the Warc Awards for Effective Social Strategy.

Mindshare China’s esports boy wonder wins Digital Strategist of the Year
May 22, 2020
Staff Reporters

DIGITAL MEDIA AWARDS: Yi Liu, the leader behind KFC’s heavily awarded Colonel KI campaign, is taking brand relationships with gamers to the next level.

