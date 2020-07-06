KFC
KFC pauses ‘It's finger lickin’ good’ slogan in global campaign
The ad from Mother London, shows the fast food brand's billboards and products throughout the years with the slogan censored, in a nod to the current Covid-19 period.
McDonald's releases waterfalls of white meat in Hong Kong
Juicy chicken stands in for rushing rapids in a DDB Hong Kong campaign that's clearly aimed—in terms of both timing and execution—at tweaking KFC's beak.
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Annabel Fribence, KFC
Being brave and quick to adapt is the key to success for Fribence and KFC, as both want their marketing as hot and fresh as the food served.
KFC Malaysia launches playlist and film to commemorate dine-in
An innocuous campaign by Naga DDB Tribal welcomes diners back in-store.
Reprise wins Warc Grand Prix in social strategy for Malaysia KFC campaign
A campaign involving a superfan who hijacked celebrity Instagram pages to shamelessly promote KFC has won the top prize in the Warc Awards for Effective Social Strategy.
Mindshare China’s esports boy wonder wins Digital Strategist of the Year
DIGITAL MEDIA AWARDS: Yi Liu, the leader behind KFC’s heavily awarded Colonel KI campaign, is taking brand relationships with gamers to the next level.
