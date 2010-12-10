KBM

WPP's Choreograph contains remnants of data unit that facilitated fraud in US
2 days ago
Jessica Heygate

WPP's Choreograph contains remnants of data unit that facilitated fraud in US

A WPP-owned data broker agreed to pay $42 million to resolve a Department of Justice lawsuit after selling personal information to perpetrators of elder fraud. It was quietly shut down in 2021 and had its assets rolled into a new company, Choreograph.

WPP backs emerging markets-focused advisory firm
Dec 10, 2010
Staff Reporters

WPP backs emerging markets-focused advisory firm

GLOBAL – WPP has taken a minority equity stake in a new strategic consultancy in London, Global Counsel, which will assist companies with global ambitions in emerging markets.

