2 days ago
WPP's Choreograph contains remnants of data unit that facilitated fraud in US
A WPP-owned data broker agreed to pay $42 million to resolve a Department of Justice lawsuit after selling personal information to perpetrators of elder fraud. It was quietly shut down in 2021 and had its assets rolled into a new company, Choreograph.
Dec 10, 2010
WPP backs emerging markets-focused advisory firm
GLOBAL – WPP has taken a minority equity stake in a new strategic consultancy in London, Global Counsel, which will assist companies with global ambitions in emerging markets.
