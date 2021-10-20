Jung von Matt

Jung von Matt launches third Asian shop in Seoul
16 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Bill Yom, former head creative at Cheil, will lead JvM Hangang as managing director and chief creative.

Expectant humans and animals get a say in Hyundai film
Oct 20, 2021
Ad Nut

The carmaker uses maternal humans and wildlife to communicate a message about its commitment to mother earth.

Hyundai says you're 'in charge' of the future
Nov 23, 2020
Ad Nut

The Korean automaker debuts a visually sumptuous global campaign by Jung von Matt for its electric-vehicle brand Ioniq, including a very brief "appearance" by mega-boyband BTS.

Sure, women should wear panties that call the police in case of rape
Mar 10, 2020
Matthew Miller

A German lingerie brand claims its high-tech panties can "protect women against rape". (No, they can't.) In other news, it's award-bait season again.

Hyundai launches overtly inclusive global campaign
May 31, 2018
Ad Nut

Brand targets diverse young families with fun campaign through Jung von Matt for new Santa Fe model.

Mini lines up agencies for first electric car marketing push
Jan 18, 2018
Omar Oakes

German creative shop Jung von Matt, Mini's lead global agency, is pitching for the new brief, against Anomaly, Droga5 London and We Are Pi.

