Jung von Matt
Jung von Matt launches third Asian shop in Seoul
Bill Yom, former head creative at Cheil, will lead JvM Hangang as managing director and chief creative.
Expectant humans and animals get a say in Hyundai film
The carmaker uses maternal humans and wildlife to communicate a message about its commitment to mother earth.
Hyundai says you're 'in charge' of the future
The Korean automaker debuts a visually sumptuous global campaign by Jung von Matt for its electric-vehicle brand Ioniq, including a very brief "appearance" by mega-boyband BTS.
Sure, women should wear panties that call the police in case of rape
A German lingerie brand claims its high-tech panties can "protect women against rape". (No, they can't.) In other news, it's award-bait season again.
Hyundai launches overtly inclusive global campaign
Brand targets diverse young families with fun campaign through Jung von Matt for new Santa Fe model.
Mini lines up agencies for first electric car marketing push
German creative shop Jung von Matt, Mini's lead global agency, is pitching for the new brief, against Anomaly, Droga5 London and We Are Pi.
