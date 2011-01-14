Isobar India

Dentsu clubs Isobar, WATConsult and Perfect Relations under Isobar India Group
2 days ago
Campaign India Team

Dentsu clubs Isobar, WATConsult and Perfect Relations under Isobar India Group

Integration of three agencies forms part of the Dentsu India 2.0 growth journey.

Isobar expands in India with third office in Bangalore
Jan 14, 2011
Benjamin Li

Isobar expands in India with third office in Bangalore

BANGALORE - Isobar India, under the Aegis Media Group, has opened its third office in India in Bangalore, the country's ‘Silicon Valley’. Group head of Isobar Mumbai Ashish Singh is in charge of launching the office.

