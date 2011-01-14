Search
Isobar India
Jan 14, 2011
Isobar expands in India with third office in Bangalore
BANGALORE - Isobar India, under the Aegis Media Group, has opened its third office in India in Bangalore, the country's ‘Silicon Valley’. Group head of Isobar Mumbai Ashish Singh is in charge of launching the office.
