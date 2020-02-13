Ice cream
Unilever will stop advertising ice-cream to children under 12
Owner of Magnum and Twister announces 15-point plan to improve responsibility of global marketing activity.
An ice cream brand designs a bench to spread happiness
Lotte wants Japanese people to look up from their smartphones, and maybe even buy one of its ice creams.
Häagen-Dazs revamps to 'evolve with the times'
Fresh packaging and a new campaign aim to make the original luxury ice cream more accessible.
Ben & Jerry's to young people: Eat your feelings
A regional campaign encourages consumption of ice cream to soothe "adulting" woes.
Uber launches first promotion in Hong Kong: ice cream delivery
HONG KONG - Taxi-hailing app Uber has debuted in Hong Kong with an ice-cream promotion that is also running in 143 other cities today including Singapore, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Shenzhen, and Sydney.
CASE STUDY: How Bulla Dairy Foods used Oz to sell ice cream in Oz
When the budget precluded the kind of campaign that would be necessary to create positive brand associations from scratch, Bulla Dairy Foods and The Bridge found the warm feelings they wanted in a classic Warner Bros movie-musical.
