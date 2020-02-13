Ice cream

Unilever will stop advertising ice-cream to children under 12
Feb 13, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Unilever will stop advertising ice-cream to children under 12

Owner of Magnum and Twister announces 15-point plan to improve responsibility of global marketing activity.

An ice cream brand designs a bench to spread happiness
Jun 30, 2017
David Blecken

An ice cream brand designs a bench to spread happiness

Lotte wants Japanese people to look up from their smartphones, and maybe even buy one of its ice creams.

Häagen-Dazs revamps to 'evolve with the times'
May 12, 2017
Simon Gwynn

Häagen-Dazs revamps to 'evolve with the times'

Fresh packaging and a new campaign aim to make the original luxury ice cream more accessible.

Ben & Jerry's to young people: Eat your feelings
Feb 3, 2017
Ad Nut

Ben & Jerry's to young people: Eat your feelings

A regional campaign encourages consumption of ice cream to soothe "adulting" woes.

Uber launches first promotion in Hong Kong: ice cream delivery
Jul 18, 2014
Emily Tan

Uber launches first promotion in Hong Kong: ice cream delivery

HONG KONG - Taxi-hailing app Uber has debuted in Hong Kong with an ice-cream promotion that is also running in 143 other cities today including Singapore, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Shenzhen, and Sydney.

CASE STUDY: How Bulla Dairy Foods used Oz to sell ice cream in Oz
Jul 12, 2013
Staff Reporters

CASE STUDY: How Bulla Dairy Foods used Oz to sell ice cream in Oz

When the budget precluded the kind of campaign that would be necessary to create positive brand associations from scratch, Bulla Dairy Foods and The Bridge found the warm feelings they wanted in a classic Warner Bros movie-musical.

