Hindustan Unilever
Unilever renames Fair & Lovely as 'Glow & Lovely'
Rival conglomerate Emami 'shocked' by rebrand of male products as 'Glow and Handsome', threatens legal action.
Unilever to end references to 'whitening' products and rename Fair & Lovely brand
Move follows J&J's decision to withdraw products promoting fair skin across India and Asia.
India’s new opportunity
Change is in the air as consumers demand better, not cheaper.
Engagement Meter: From clean water to free coffee
Hindustan Unilever's CSR effort, Everyuth's' how-to videos and Starbucks' two-for-one offer land atop top this week's Engagement Meter, compiled by Unmetric.
Hindustan Unilever wins top Warc Asia Strategy prize
SINGAPORE - ‘Kan Khajura’, an innovative initiative that allowed Hindustan Unilever (with Lowe & Partners and PHD India) to reach the media-dark parts of India, has won the $5000 Grand Prix at the 2014 Warc Asia Strategy awards.
Hindustan Unilever attempts to go from advertiser to publisher
SINGAPORE - A year ago Hindustan Unilever (HUL) quietly embarked on an experimental marketing approach: creating a YouTube channel filled with beauty tips and tutorials from well-known bloggers as a platform to advertise its range of skincare and hair products.
