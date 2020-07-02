Hindustan Unilever

Unilever renames Fair & Lovely as 'Glow & Lovely'
Jul 2, 2020
Campaign India Team

Unilever renames Fair & Lovely as 'Glow & Lovely'

Rival conglomerate Emami 'shocked' by rebrand of male products as 'Glow and Handsome', threatens legal action.

Unilever to end references to 'whitening' products and rename Fair & Lovely brand
Jun 25, 2020
Campaign India Team

Unilever to end references to 'whitening' products and rename Fair & Lovely brand

Move follows J&J's decision to withdraw products promoting fair skin across India and Asia.

India’s new opportunity
Jun 29, 2015
Dheeraj Sinha

India’s new opportunity

Change is in the air as consumers demand better, not cheaper.

Engagement Meter: From clean water to free coffee
Jan 26, 2015
Ranjani Raghupathi

Engagement Meter: From clean water to free coffee

Hindustan Unilever's CSR effort, Everyuth's' how-to videos and Starbucks' two-for-one offer land atop top this week's Engagement Meter, compiled by Unmetric.

Hindustan Unilever wins top Warc Asia Strategy prize
Nov 7, 2014
Byravee Iyer

Hindustan Unilever wins top Warc Asia Strategy prize

SINGAPORE - ‘Kan Khajura’, an innovative initiative that allowed Hindustan Unilever (with Lowe & Partners and PHD India) to reach the media-dark parts of India, has won the $5000 Grand Prix at the 2014 Warc Asia Strategy awards.

Hindustan Unilever attempts to go from advertiser to publisher
Oct 16, 2014
Byravee Iyer

Hindustan Unilever attempts to go from advertiser to publisher

SINGAPORE - A year ago Hindustan Unilever (HUL) quietly embarked on an experimental marketing approach: creating a YouTube channel filled with beauty tips and tutorials from well-known bloggers as a platform to advertise its range of skincare and hair products.

