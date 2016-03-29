Havas Worldwide

APAC New Business League: July 2021 report
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

APAC New Business League: July 2021 report

While the top of the creative ranking table remains unchanged, the media ranking has a new top dog in R3's latest tally of APAC new business. Zenith, Wavemaker, Dentsu, OMD, Havas Worldwide, Carat, BBDO and MediaCom are among the agencies shifting positions.

Ricky Lam returns to Havas as Hong Kong MD
Mar 29, 2016
Gabey Goh

Ricky Lam returns to Havas as Hong Kong MD

HONG KONG - Havas Worldwide has appointed Ricky Lam as managing director of Havas Worldwide Hong Kong.

Former Leo Burnett CEO Donald Chan named Havas China creative CEO
Mar 7, 2016
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Former Leo Burnett CEO Donald Chan named Havas China creative CEO

SHANGHAI - Havas China has appointed industry heavyweight Donald Chan (陈念端) as CEO of its creative operation, effective 28 March. Chan's last high-profile role was CEO of Leo Burnett China, a position he left over a year ago.

Yokozuna and master blender come together for Mizunara whisky campaign
Jan 13, 2016
David Blecken

Yokozuna and master blender come together for Mizunara whisky campaign

TOKYO - A new campaign for Chivas Regal Mizunara, a whisky aged using Japanese Mizunara oak, sees a former sumo champion travel to the Strathisla Distillery in Scotland to experience the product.

Havas Worldwide SEA CEO: Breaking borders will double growth
Nov 4, 2015
Gary Scattergood

Havas Worldwide SEA CEO: Breaking borders will double growth

New Havas Worldwide Southeast Asia CEO Levent Guenes has outlined his ambitions for the agency in the region, insisting a doubling of annual growth to 25 to 35 percent a year is a realistic target.

Havas Worldwide names SEA CEO
Oct 16, 2015
Matthew Miller

Havas Worldwide names SEA CEO

SINGAPORE - Havas Worldwide has promoted Levent Guenes from COO to CEO for Southeast Asia, covering nine markets.

