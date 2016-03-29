Havas Worldwide
APAC New Business League: July 2021 report
While the top of the creative ranking table remains unchanged, the media ranking has a new top dog in R3's latest tally of APAC new business. Zenith, Wavemaker, Dentsu, OMD, Havas Worldwide, Carat, BBDO and MediaCom are among the agencies shifting positions.
Ricky Lam returns to Havas as Hong Kong MD
HONG KONG - Havas Worldwide has appointed Ricky Lam as managing director of Havas Worldwide Hong Kong.
Former Leo Burnett CEO Donald Chan named Havas China creative CEO
SHANGHAI - Havas China has appointed industry heavyweight Donald Chan (陈念端) as CEO of its creative operation, effective 28 March. Chan's last high-profile role was CEO of Leo Burnett China, a position he left over a year ago.
Yokozuna and master blender come together for Mizunara whisky campaign
TOKYO - A new campaign for Chivas Regal Mizunara, a whisky aged using Japanese Mizunara oak, sees a former sumo champion travel to the Strathisla Distillery in Scotland to experience the product.
Havas Worldwide SEA CEO: Breaking borders will double growth
New Havas Worldwide Southeast Asia CEO Levent Guenes has outlined his ambitions for the agency in the region, insisting a doubling of annual growth to 25 to 35 percent a year is a realistic target.
Havas Worldwide names SEA CEO
SINGAPORE - Havas Worldwide has promoted Levent Guenes from COO to CEO for Southeast Asia, covering nine markets.
