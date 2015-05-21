Harbin Beer

Harbin Beer crowdsources KTV posters via Renren with RMB90,000 bait
May 21, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI - Renren's new creative crowdsourcing platform, competing against the likes of eYeka, is gathering the youth of China to perform creative tasks for well-known brands. Harbin Beer is the latest.

AB InBev calls creative AOR pitch in China
Sep 3, 2013
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI - Anheuser-Busch InBev has shortlisted agencies for its creative AOR pitch in China, scheduled for September.

SMG and MediaCom compete for AB InBev in China
Aug 22, 2013
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI - Starcom MediaVest Group (SMG) and MediaCom are believed to be competing for the Anheuser-Busch InBev’s media pitch in China, which is part of the global media pitch review.

Y&R Shanghai scoops Harbin Beer summer campaign
Jan 18, 2011
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI - Shanghai-based AB InBev has handed creative duties for its Harbin beer summer ad campaign to Y&R Shanghai, marking the agency's first beer account.

