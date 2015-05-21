Harbin Beer
Budweiser China: esports is the language of youths
The famed beer company is using esports and KOL marketing to hit home on the importance of ‘no drink-driving’ in China.
Harbin Beer crowdsources KTV posters via Renren with RMB90,000 bait
SHANGHAI - Renren's new creative crowdsourcing platform, competing against the likes of eYeka, is gathering the youth of China to perform creative tasks for well-known brands. Harbin Beer is the latest.
AB InBev calls creative AOR pitch in China
SHANGHAI - Anheuser-Busch InBev has shortlisted agencies for its creative AOR pitch in China, scheduled for September.
SMG and MediaCom compete for AB InBev in China
SHANGHAI - Starcom MediaVest Group (SMG) and MediaCom are believed to be competing for the Anheuser-Busch InBev’s media pitch in China, which is part of the global media pitch review.
Y&R Shanghai scoops Harbin Beer summer campaign
SHANGHAI - Shanghai-based AB InBev has handed creative duties for its Harbin beer summer ad campaign to Y&R Shanghai, marking the agency's first beer account.
