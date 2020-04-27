Hakuhodo
Hakuhodo takes control of Taiwanese agency group Growww Media
Addition of five agency brands including United Communications Group and Interplan adds 711 new employees and substantial marketing and activation capabilities.
Hakuhodo invests across disciplines and geographies, but to what avail?
AGENCY REPORT CARD: See Hakuhodo's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.
Agency Report Card 2019: Hakuhodo
The network pursued a wide range of initiatives including adding to its overseas operations in 2019, and had an impressive year creatively. See if it was enough to justify a higher grade.
Hakuhodo launches expanded Vietnam agency
Hakuhodo wants to take advantage of a market experiencing "burgeoning digital business growth".
Hakuhodo invests in Thai digital agency Winter Egency
W/E to become consolidated subsidiary of Hakuhodo by end of January.
Hakuhodo taps into human emotions with a restaurant list
How do you revive an old town with a declining population but lots of unique local eateries? Hakuhodo‘s Kentaro Kimura explains the Red Restaurant List.
