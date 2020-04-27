Hakuhodo

Hakuhodo takes control of Taiwanese agency group Growww Media
Apr 27, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Addition of five agency brands including United Communications Group and Interplan adds 711 new employees and substantial marketing and activation capabilities.

Hakuhodo invests across disciplines and geographies, but to what avail?
Apr 24, 2020
Staff Reporters

AGENCY REPORT CARD: See Hakuhodo's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.

Agency Report Card 2019: Hakuhodo
Mar 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

The network pursued a wide range of initiatives including adding to its overseas operations in 2019, and had an impressive year creatively. See if it was enough to justify a higher grade.

Hakuhodo launches expanded Vietnam agency
Jan 14, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Hakuhodo wants to take advantage of a market experiencing "burgeoning digital business growth".

Hakuhodo invests in Thai digital agency Winter Egency
Nov 14, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

W/E to become consolidated subsidiary of Hakuhodo by end of January.

