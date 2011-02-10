Guerlain

'Pseudoscientific marketing' or a bold innovation in quantum science? Guerlain's new luxury skincare offering sparks controversy
1 day ago
Minnie Wang

'Pseudoscientific marketing' or a bold innovation in quantum science? Guerlain's new luxury skincare offering sparks controversy

SOUNDING BOARD: Luxury skincare brand Guerlain has come under fire for its bold claims that its new $740 cream boasts the innovations of quantum science. Whilst some online have revelled it as a marvel, others are labelling it a misguided marketing attempt. Campaign asks experts to weigh in on the debate.

Guerlain appoints Duke Razorfish to global digital account
Feb 10, 2011
Sara Kimberley

Guerlain appoints Duke Razorfish to global digital account

GLOBAL - Beauty company Guerlain has appointed Duke Razorfish as its worldwide digital strategy agency.

