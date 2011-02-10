Search
Guerlain
1 day ago
'Pseudoscientific marketing' or a bold innovation in quantum science? Guerlain's new luxury skincare offering sparks controversy
SOUNDING BOARD: Luxury skincare brand Guerlain has come under fire for its bold claims that its new $740 cream boasts the innovations of quantum science. Whilst some online have revelled it as a marvel, others are labelling it a misguided marketing attempt. Campaign asks experts to weigh in on the debate.
Feb 10, 2011
Guerlain appoints Duke Razorfish to global digital account
GLOBAL - Beauty company Guerlain has appointed Duke Razorfish as its worldwide digital strategy agency.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins