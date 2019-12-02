Grey Group

Bose campaign for India tries to show great sound
Dec 2, 2019
Ad Nut

Bose campaign for India tries to show great sound

THE WORK: 'Audio for life' by Grey Singapore for Bose.

Grey Group Hong Kong appoints CEO
Oct 3, 2019
Staff Reporters

Grey Group Hong Kong appoints CEO

New leader sees opportunity to expand Grey’s client list into the hospitality, luxury and lifestyle sectors.

This mom is a real monster (but in a good way)
Sep 17, 2019
Ad Nut

This mom is a real monster (but in a good way)

THE WORK: 'Monster' by Grey Group for Olay.

Amnesty poster campaign focuses on the mighty pen
Sep 11, 2019
Ad Nut

Amnesty poster campaign focuses on the mighty pen

THE WORK: 'Single signature' for Amnesty International by Grey Indonesia

Bangladeshi farmers switch veg for first bank accounts
May 2, 2019
Olivia Parker

Bangladeshi farmers switch veg for first bank accounts

Grey Dhaka brought Bangladesh's United Commercial Bank and the grocery company Shwapno together in this effort to help farmers convert their spare food into savings.

Local entrepreneurs talk to a rugby ball for HSBC Sevens campaign
Apr 4, 2019
Ad Nut

Local entrepreneurs talk to a rugby ball for HSBC Sevens campaign

Grey Group Hong Kong built a camera into a rugby ball to spotlight local businesses in a campaign for HSBC's commercial banking services.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia