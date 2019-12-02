Grey Group
Bose campaign for India tries to show great sound
THE WORK: 'Audio for life' by Grey Singapore for Bose.
Grey Group Hong Kong appoints CEO
New leader sees opportunity to expand Grey’s client list into the hospitality, luxury and lifestyle sectors.
This mom is a real monster (but in a good way)
THE WORK: 'Monster' by Grey Group for Olay.
Amnesty poster campaign focuses on the mighty pen
THE WORK: 'Single signature' for Amnesty International by Grey Indonesia
Bangladeshi farmers switch veg for first bank accounts
Grey Dhaka brought Bangladesh's United Commercial Bank and the grocery company Shwapno together in this effort to help farmers convert their spare food into savings.
Local entrepreneurs talk to a rugby ball for HSBC Sevens campaign
Grey Group Hong Kong built a camera into a rugby ball to spotlight local businesses in a campaign for HSBC's commercial banking services.
