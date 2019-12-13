GSK
GSK consolidates Pfizer consumer healthcare media with Publicis Media
The win beefs up responsibilities for bespoke service platformGSK.
IPG's MRM, McCann Health to wrangle GSK global creative pharma along with Publicis
Separately, WPP retains GSK's US pharma media business.
GSK launches global creative review for pharma business
The fee on the account is estimated at $30 million.
Obsession with hypertargeting means brands are becoming ‘culturally invisible’, says MediaCom
Striking the right balance between narrow targeting and broad brand-building, between inhousing and outsourcing, and between generalist and specialist is still puzzling brands.
Triple winners McCann Health: "We're at the top of our game"
CANNES IN SHORTS: Global chief creative officer Matt Eastwood and Wendy Chan of McCann Health Shanghai on the campaign that won them the first Pharma Grand Prix in three years—and the first Pharma Grand Prix for China ever.
Mindshare and GSK help to brush up on oral health in India
New Sensodyne campaign makes use of Google Assistant to help consumers better protect their teeth.
