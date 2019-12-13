GSK

GSK consolidates Pfizer consumer healthcare media with Publicis Media
Dec 13, 2019
Oliver McAteer

The win beefs up responsibilities for bespoke service platformGSK.

IPG's MRM, McCann Health to wrangle GSK global creative pharma along with Publicis
Dec 13, 2019
Oliver McAteer

Separately, WPP retains GSK's US pharma media business.

GSK launches global creative review for pharma business
Sep 21, 2019
Oliver McAteer

The fee on the account is estimated at $30 million.

Obsession with hypertargeting means brands are becoming ‘culturally invisible’, says MediaCom
Aug 2, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Striking the right balance between narrow targeting and broad brand-building, between inhousing and outsourcing, and between generalist and specialist is still puzzling brands.

Triple winners McCann Health:
Jun 19, 2019
Olivia Parker

CANNES IN SHORTS: Global chief creative officer Matt Eastwood and Wendy Chan of McCann Health Shanghai on the campaign that won them the first Pharma Grand Prix in three years—and the first Pharma Grand Prix for China ever.

Mindshare and GSK help to brush up on oral health in India
Apr 16, 2019
Ad Nut

New Sensodyne campaign makes use of Google Assistant to help consumers better protect their teeth.

