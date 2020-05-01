Epsilon
Publicis Groupe launches money-back guarantee to marketers
Publicis Groupe has unveiled a new service that promises marketers a complete refund if it fails to meet agreed performance targets for campaigns.
Arthur Sadoun: Accenture 'doesn't understand marketing enough' to do acquisition like Epsilon
Publicis Groupe was best partner from strategy point of view, despite not being the most compelling on price, chairman and CEO says.
S4 Capital says Publicis’ Epsilon deal 'risky'
S4 Capital chief executive questions Publicis Groupe’s $4.4 billion acquisition of business that “might not exist in a few months”.
Arthur Sadoun: Epsilon will not be another Sapient nightmare
'We have learned a lot,' Publicis Groupe chief executive insists.
Publicis Groupe acquires Epsilon in its biggest ever deal
$4.4 billion deal will also see Publicis Groupe enter a strategic partnership with Epsilon's current owner Alliance Data.
Igniting customer connections demands a data strategy
Creating engaged and successful customer experiences begins with small steps, and proper data auditing, organisation and analysis, writes Janet Low, vice-president client services Asia-Pacific, Epsilon
