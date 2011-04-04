Engine Group

Next 15 in talks to buy Engine Group in the UK
1 day ago
John Harrington

Next 15 in talks to buy Engine Group in the UK

Next 15 has confirmed it is in talks to buy Engine Group, the owner of Engine Creative and PR agency Engine MHP+Mischief.

UK-based Engine Group searches for partnerships in Asia
Apr 4, 2011
Atifa Silk

UK-based Engine Group searches for partnerships in Asia

Despite decades in the industry, advertising and media veteran Peter Scott admits he still has much to learn, particularly in Asia. Atifa Silk reports on his plans to set up Engine here.

