1 day ago
Next 15 in talks to buy Engine Group in the UK
Next 15 has confirmed it is in talks to buy Engine Group, the owner of Engine Creative and PR agency Engine MHP+Mischief.
Apr 4, 2011
UK-based Engine Group searches for partnerships in Asia
Despite decades in the industry, advertising and media veteran Peter Scott admits he still has much to learn, particularly in Asia. Atifa Silk reports on his plans to set up Engine here.
