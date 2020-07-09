Edipresse
The future of lifestyle publishing
Beyond the 'print is dead, digital is king' cliché, three other noteworthy reinventions will emerge to revitalise the industry, according to a Singapore publishing veteran.
Susana Tsui tasked with expanding Tatler's digital media reach in SEA
The former DAN China CEO and Asianparent media chief is Tatler Asia Group’s new president for Southeast Asia.
Hong Kong Tatler hosts party to unveil redesign
The Hong Kong Tatler hosted luxury-industry guests for a party celebrating its redesign Tuesday night at Azure in Hong Kong. Edipresse Asia’s chairman, CEO and regional group publisher, Barrie C Goodridge, told guests about the benefits of the new design, which will be rolled out across seven sister editions in Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia and Macau), all of which will host their own launch events in coming weeks.
Edipresse appoints Zita Ong and April Hsu as MDs for Hong Kong and China, respectively
HONG KONG - International publishing group Edipresse has appointed Zita Ong and April Hsu as MDs of its Hong Kong and China office, respectively.
Paul Kay hired as managing editor for HK, Macau Tatler
HONG KONG - Time Out Hong Kong editor-in-chief Paul Kay will join Edipresse Hong Kong as the new managing editor of Hong Kong Tatler and Macau Tatler in mid-April.
Edipresse Asia takes Gretchen Smelter and Alison Pang on board
HONG KONG - Edipresse Asia has appointed Gretchen Smelter as group creative director and Alison Pang as international sales director.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins