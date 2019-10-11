Dyson

Dyson calls time on electric vehicles
Oct 11, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

The household appliances business failed to find a buyer for its electric car venture, but still has plans to expand in Asia.

Science and engineering drive Dyson's marketing approach
Apr 20, 2015
Adrian Peter Tse

HONG KONG - Specifically referring to pollution wafting into Hong Kong from China, Dyson has launched a local campaign to market an air purifier designed for Asian markets.

Dyson hands $185m global media account to Mindshare
May 10, 2013
Maisie Mccabe

Dyson, the British technology company behind the bag-less vacuum cleaners, has appointed Mindshare to its US$185 million global media account after a competitive pitch.

GroupM relaunches its search agency in Australia
Apr 23, 2013
Byravee Iyer

SYDNEY - GroupM has relaunched its search business, Outrider Australia, as ‘M’ with an expanded offering that includes search, mobile, social, creative production and performance display.

Dyson appoints Naked to raise its profile in Japan
Nov 11, 2010
David Blecken

TOKYO – Dyson has appointed Naked Communications as its creative agency-of-record in Japan following a competitive pitch believed to have included three other international agencies.

