Dyson
Dyson calls time on electric vehicles
The household appliances business failed to find a buyer for its electric car venture, but still has plans to expand in Asia.
Science and engineering drive Dyson's marketing approach
HONG KONG - Specifically referring to pollution wafting into Hong Kong from China, Dyson has launched a local campaign to market an air purifier designed for Asian markets.
Dyson hands $185m global media account to Mindshare
Dyson, the British technology company behind the bag-less vacuum cleaners, has appointed Mindshare to its US$185 million global media account after a competitive pitch.
GroupM relaunches its search agency in Australia
SYDNEY - GroupM has relaunched its search business, Outrider Australia, as ‘M’ with an expanded offering that includes search, mobile, social, creative production and performance display.
Dyson appoints Naked to raise its profile in Japan
TOKYO – Dyson has appointed Naked Communications as its creative agency-of-record in Japan following a competitive pitch believed to have included three other international agencies.
