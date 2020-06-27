Droga5
Accenture Interactive 'significantly impacted' by coronavirus slump
Clients focused on 'shoring up what they had', owner of Droga5 said.
Facebook "Never lost" by Droga5 New York
Facebook's emotive short film celebrates all the ways we're staying connected during the Covid-19 crisis.
This Cathay Pacific video is really, really similar to a 2017 Droga5 film for Christie's
Hong Kong adland is talking about the striking similarity. What do you think?
Droga5 promotes Neil Heymann to global chief creative officer
Felix Richter and Tim Gordon take over as co-chief creative officers.
LIA under fire after ex-Droga5 exec addresses misconduct claims on-stage
The surprise appearance of the ousted Droga5 exec on stage at the London International Awards’ Creative Liaisons has reportedly led agency network FCB to terminate its relationship with the organisers.
New Accenture CEO eyes M&A as Interactive revenues hit $10 billion
Consulting giant's digital marketing services arm is now as big as Interpublic.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins