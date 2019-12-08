Search
DDB Mudra
2 days ago
Cannes Lions: 'Project Free Period' wins creative strategy Gold for Stayfree and DDB Mudra
The winners of the Creative Strategy and Creative Data Lions were announced on Tuesday.
Dec 8, 2019
WATCH: Highlights from Campaign South Asia AOY 2019
The event was held on 3 December in Mumbai
Jun 5, 2012
Gutenberg Networks enters Asia with DDB Mudra's Maatra
MUMBAI - DDB Mudra Group's pre-media production agency Maatra has joined global integrated production outfit Gutenberg Networks. Maatra will be rebranded Gutenberg Networks India, making it the network's first global centre in Asia.
