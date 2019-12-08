DDB Mudra

Cannes Lions: 'Project Free Period' wins creative strategy Gold for Stayfree and DDB Mudra
2 days ago
Simon Gwynn

Cannes Lions: 'Project Free Period' wins creative strategy Gold for Stayfree and DDB Mudra

The winners of the Creative Strategy and Creative Data Lions were announced on Tuesday.

WATCH: Highlights from Campaign South Asia AOY 2019
Dec 8, 2019
Campaign India Team

WATCH: Highlights from Campaign South Asia AOY 2019

The event was held on 3 December in Mumbai

Gutenberg Networks enters Asia with DDB Mudra's Maatra
Jun 5, 2012
Staff Reporters

Gutenberg Networks enters Asia with DDB Mudra's Maatra

MUMBAI - DDB Mudra Group's pre-media production agency Maatra has joined global integrated production outfit Gutenberg Networks. Maatra will be rebranded Gutenberg Networks India, making it the network's first global centre in Asia.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

2 Updated: All APAC Cannes winners

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

3 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank

4 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Eugene Lee, McDonald's

5 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Eugene Lee, McDonald's

PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

6 PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Nirmal Nair, Nissan

7 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Nirmal Nair, Nissan

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Suresh Balaji, HSBC

9 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Suresh Balaji, HSBC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Pratik Thakar, Coca-Cola

10 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Pratik Thakar, Coca-Cola