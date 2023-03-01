DDB Hong Kong

DDB creates unified GBA offering, merges Hong Kong and Guangzhou offices
1 day ago
Nikita Mishra

Andreas Krasser will now lead both Hong Kong and Greater Bay offices as CEO.

DDB launches new campaign to spotlight modern slavery
Mar 1, 2023
Nikita Mishra

Modern slavery is real; globally 50 million people are trapped. Watch this campaign to see an NGOs rehabilitation efforts.

'A' is for Apple: Yes, we get the idea, Somersby
May 3, 2018
Ad Nut

A reboot of a popular Cantonese nursery song by DDB Hong Kong aims to reinforce that Somersby's apple cider is made of well, apples.

SmarTone spells out what it has to offer in five letters
Sep 15, 2017
Ad Nut

The Hong Kong telco launches a rebranding campaign through DDB Hong Kong.

Why DDB Hong Kong created an app that creates rings
Oct 12, 2016
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Agency-designed app lets users buy a ring shaped by their own heart rhythm.

DDB Hong Kong appointed as Manulife's agency of record
Sep 28, 2011
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

HONG KONG - DDB Group has been awarded the creative business for Manulife and will create the low-key insurer's first branding campaign in three years.

