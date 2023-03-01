Search
DDB Hong Kong
1 day ago
DDB creates unified GBA offering, merges Hong Kong and Guangzhou offices
Andreas Krasser will now lead both Hong Kong and Greater Bay offices as CEO.
Mar 1, 2023
DDB launches new campaign to spotlight modern slavery
Modern slavery is real; globally 50 million people are trapped. Watch this campaign to see an NGOs rehabilitation efforts.
May 3, 2018
'A' is for Apple: Yes, we get the idea, Somersby
A reboot of a popular Cantonese nursery song by DDB Hong Kong aims to reinforce that Somersby's apple cider is made of well, apples.
Sep 15, 2017
SmarTone spells out what it has to offer in five letters
The Hong Kong telco launches a rebranding campaign through DDB Hong Kong.
Oct 12, 2016
Why DDB Hong Kong created an app that creates rings
Agency-designed app lets users buy a ring shaped by their own heart rhythm.
Sep 28, 2011
DDB Hong Kong appointed as Manulife's agency of record
HONG KONG - DDB Group has been awarded the creative business for Manulife and will create the low-key insurer's first branding campaign in three years.
