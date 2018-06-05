DDB Group

Agency CEO confessions: Reflections on four years in the role
14 hours ago
Andreas Krasser

Agency CEO confessions: Reflections on four years in the role

DDB Hong Kong's CEO Andreas Krasser gets unapologetically candid about what keeps him up at night four years into the role, navigating uncertainty, and the lessons on leadership that you won't find on his LinkedIn feed.

Cannes, culture and the state of Chinese creativity
Jun 5, 2018
Matthew Keegan

Cannes, culture and the state of Chinese creativity

China is frequently accused of lacking innate creativity, and homegrown campaigns rarely do well at Cannes. But are China's next generation of digital-obsessed creative hotshots cultivating—or killing—great imaginative work?

Timothy Paradise promoted to lead creative for Tribal Worldwide Beijing
Aug 21, 2013
Benjamin Li

Timothy Paradise promoted to lead creative for Tribal Worldwide Beijing

BEIJING - DDB China has relocated Timothy Paradise, who has worked for DDB in Chicago and most recently in Korea, to China as creative director to lead Tribal Worldwide Beijing’s creative team.

DDB Group Korea retains AOR business for HIRA
May 27, 2013
Sophie Chen

DDB Group Korea retains AOR business for HIRA

SEOUL - DDB Group Korea has retained the agency-of-record business for the Health Insurance Review & Assessment Service (HIRA) after a competitive three-way pitch.

Case study: How Manulife raised its brand awareness
Nov 5, 2012
Staff Reporters

Case study: How Manulife raised its brand awareness

Manulife launched a multimedia advertising campaign based on the concept of "For your future" early this year, through DDB Group.

DDB appoints group business director for HK, Guangzhou
Feb 10, 2011
Benjamin Li

DDB appoints group business director for HK, Guangzhou

HONG KONG - DDB Group has hired Alexis Chiu as group business director for Hong Kong and Guangzhou. Chiu joined the agency in mid January and will report to Simone Tam, MD of DDB Hong Kong and Guangzhou.

