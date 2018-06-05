DDB Group
Agency CEO confessions: Reflections on four years in the role
DDB Hong Kong's CEO Andreas Krasser gets unapologetically candid about what keeps him up at night four years into the role, navigating uncertainty, and the lessons on leadership that you won't find on his LinkedIn feed.
Cannes, culture and the state of Chinese creativity
China is frequently accused of lacking innate creativity, and homegrown campaigns rarely do well at Cannes. But are China's next generation of digital-obsessed creative hotshots cultivating—or killing—great imaginative work?
Timothy Paradise promoted to lead creative for Tribal Worldwide Beijing
BEIJING - DDB China has relocated Timothy Paradise, who has worked for DDB in Chicago and most recently in Korea, to China as creative director to lead Tribal Worldwide Beijing’s creative team.
DDB Group Korea retains AOR business for HIRA
SEOUL - DDB Group Korea has retained the agency-of-record business for the Health Insurance Review & Assessment Service (HIRA) after a competitive three-way pitch.
Case study: How Manulife raised its brand awareness
Manulife launched a multimedia advertising campaign based on the concept of "For your future" early this year, through DDB Group.
DDB appoints group business director for HK, Guangzhou
HONG KONG - DDB Group has hired Alexis Chiu as group business director for Hong Kong and Guangzhou. Chiu joined the agency in mid January and will report to Simone Tam, MD of DDB Hong Kong and Guangzhou.
