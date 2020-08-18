DDB
Women to Watch 2020: Maggie Cheung, DDB Group Hong Kong
Unafraid to challenge tradition, Cheung has revitalized her agency’s relationship with its largest account partner, McDonald’s—and clients and colleagues are lovin’ it.
Women to Watch 2020: Danni Wright, Carat
Carat veteran Danni Wright was among the first to be selected to Dentsu’s global leadership development program and is revered by clients and staff alike.
DDB's new leaders discuss plans to bring new broom to agency network
Talent, creativity and embracing the giant inside are a few of the forces they will leverage to move forward.
DDB AUNZ's Marty O’Halloran promoted to global CEO
Marty O'Halloran promoted to global CEO and Justin Thomas-Copeland takes the top spot in North America.
Getting punched in the face: 8 lessons from a rough year
Start a gang and use the power of symbolism, but don't drink the Kool-Aid: DDB's Hong Kong CEO imparts wisdom from a year of managing through multiple crises.
McDonald's releases waterfalls of white meat in Hong Kong
Juicy chicken stands in for rushing rapids in a DDB Hong Kong campaign that's clearly aimed—in terms of both timing and execution—at tweaking KFC's beak.
