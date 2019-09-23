Coway

Coway dives deep to launch its 'Change your life' campaign in Malaysia
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Coway dives deep to launch its 'Change your life' campaign in Malaysia

Korean water and air purifier brand aims to link the use of its products with outsized achievements in a campaign by Grey Malaysia.

Watch a K-pop musical from Malaysia about water-purifier maintenance
Sep 23, 2019
Ad Nut

Watch a K-pop musical from Malaysia about water-purifier maintenance

THE WORK: 'CodyNation' for Coway by Grey Malaysia.

A cinematic journey through clean air and water
Apr 8, 2019
Ad Nut

A cinematic journey through clean air and water

Grey Malaysia brand campaign for Coway touts a customer milestone.

Coway appoints BBDO/Proximity in Malaysia
Jun 28, 2010
Kenny Lim

Coway appoints BBDO/Proximity in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR - Korean health appliances brand Coway has appointed BBDO/Proximity as its creative agency-of-record in Malaysia following a three-way pitch.

