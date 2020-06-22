Colenso BBDO
You think your lockdown was long?
Try forever, suggests this powerfully simple OOH campaign for WWF by Colenso BBDO and Hearts and Science.
NZ telco company releases ads featuring 'someone you might know'
The highly targeted campaign plays to the local stereotype of ‘everyone knows someone who knows someone'.
When brands and agencies do transgender and non-binary people justice
Starbucks and New Zealand telco Spark restore faith that advertising can make a difference by creating empathy for people who deserve a lot of it—but get very little.
This dessert-driving drama is deviously hard-hitting
Christmas-themed campaign from NRMA Insurance and Colenso BBDO highlights a case of misplaced priorities when it comes to driving habits.
Hey, kids: Play with this ball to earn screen time
NZ telco Spark and Colenso BBDO created a tech-enabled rugby ball that translates physical activity into a screen-time allowance. Clever. But our pal Ad Nut has thoughts about the war on device time.
A room of one's own: BNZ ad looks at sibling space struggle
THE WORK: 'The kids' room' for Bank of New Zealand by Colenso BBDO.
