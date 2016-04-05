Cheil Worldwide

Asia is highly creative, so why is it behind on the global awards stage?
Surekha Ragavan

SPIKES ASIA X CAMPAIGN: Creative leaders talk about the implications of culture, language and the way creativity is perceived next to widely accepted Eurocentric ideals.

Pfizer Korea awards media business to Omnicom Media Group
Apr 5, 2016
Gabey Goh

SOUTH KOREA – Pfizer Korea has awarded Omnicom Media Group its media duties for the market, following a media review.

Korea’s ad market to rebound in 2015: Cheil
Feb 24, 2015
Byravee Iyer

SEOUL - After a year-long slump, Korea’s terrestrial TV ad market will rebound somewhat in 2015, helping the country’s adspend grow 3.2 per cent to touch US$9.4 billion in 2015, according to an estimate by Cheil Worldwide.

Maxus gives Japan MD control in Korea as well
Mar 27, 2014
Benjamin Li

TOKYO – Michael Morano has apparently done a good job in just over a year as MD of Maxus Japan, as the company has now given him an additional role as MD of another market that often proves difficult for international agencies: Korea.

Cheil Worldwide opens in Malaysia, plans further expansion
Jan 6, 2014
Racheal Lee

KUALA LUMPUR - Cheil Worldwide opened an office in Kuala Lumpur on 23 December.

How big data is influencing Korean campaigns
Sep 17, 2013
Byravee Iyer

SPIKES ASIA 2013 - Mikyoung Kim, senior researcher at Cheil Worldwide took the stage on day two of Spikes Asia to discuss how digital is changing the age old approaches to advertising and marketing.

