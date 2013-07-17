Changi Airport Group

Tribal Worldwide retains Changi’s digital and creative AOR for iShopChangi
2 days ago
Nikita Mishra

Tribal Worldwide retains Changi’s digital and creative AOR for iShopChangi

The mandate marks Tribal's second term with Changi, extending a four-year partnership by another three years and adding marketing duties to its scope.

Changi Airport Group selects GolinHarris as PR AOR
Jul 17, 2013
Sophie Chen

Changi Airport Group selects GolinHarris as PR AOR

SINGAPORE – Changi Airport Group has appointed GolinHarris as its public relations agency in Singapore, following a competitive pitch in May and June.

Changi Airport Group calls pitches to lure mainlanders to transit in Singapore
Nov 6, 2012
Benjamin Li

Changi Airport Group calls pitches to lure mainlanders to transit in Singapore

BEIJING - Singapore's Changi Airport Group (CAG) has called creative, PR and media pitches in China with the brief of helping Changi become top-of-mind transit airport for Mainland travelers from tier-one and tier-two cities.

Changi Airport Group preparing to call integrated pitch
Sep 24, 2012
Racheal Lee

Changi Airport Group preparing to call integrated pitch

SINGAPORE - Changi Airport Group (CAG) is believed to be preparing to call an integrated pitch soon.

JCDecaux unveils new advertising sites at Changi Airport
Aug 1, 2011
Staff Reporters

JCDecaux unveils new advertising sites at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE – JCDecaux Singapore has launched backlit displays at key locations in Singapore Changi Airport.

Carat wins Changi Airport Group account
Jul 12, 2011
Racheal Lee

Carat wins Changi Airport Group account

SINGAPORE – Changi Airport Group (CAG) has handed its integrated account to Aegis Media's Carat Singapore following a competitive pitch.

