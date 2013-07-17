Changi Airport Group
Tribal Worldwide retains Changi’s digital and creative AOR for iShopChangi
The mandate marks Tribal's second term with Changi, extending a four-year partnership by another three years and adding marketing duties to its scope.
Changi Airport Group selects GolinHarris as PR AOR
SINGAPORE – Changi Airport Group has appointed GolinHarris as its public relations agency in Singapore, following a competitive pitch in May and June.
Changi Airport Group calls pitches to lure mainlanders to transit in Singapore
BEIJING - Singapore's Changi Airport Group (CAG) has called creative, PR and media pitches in China with the brief of helping Changi become top-of-mind transit airport for Mainland travelers from tier-one and tier-two cities.
Changi Airport Group preparing to call integrated pitch
SINGAPORE - Changi Airport Group (CAG) is believed to be preparing to call an integrated pitch soon.
JCDecaux unveils new advertising sites at Changi Airport
SINGAPORE – JCDecaux Singapore has launched backlit displays at key locations in Singapore Changi Airport.
Carat wins Changi Airport Group account
SINGAPORE – Changi Airport Group (CAG) has handed its integrated account to Aegis Media's Carat Singapore following a competitive pitch.
