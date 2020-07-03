Search
Carslberg
Jul 3, 2020
Carslberg China marketer Priyadarshini Sharma moves on
Former Women to Watch 2019 winner joins spice and condiment company McCormick in newly-created Asia-Pacific role.
May 14, 2013
Heineken’s entry in Myanmar sparks off beer war
ASIA-PACIFIC - Following the recent flurry of activity by cola companies, Heineken has re-entered Myanmar through a joint venture with privately-owned Alliance Brewery Company (ABC) to brew and sell its beers in the country.
Apr 6, 2011
Carlsberg unveils new global brand strategy
GLOBAL - Carlsberg is to overhaul its marketing strategy in a bid to emphasise its heritage and add a greater sense of "essence" to the brand to appeal to a new generation of drinkers.
