Carslberg China marketer Priyadarshini Sharma moves on
Jul 3, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Former Women to Watch 2019 winner joins spice and condiment company McCormick in newly-created Asia-Pacific role.

Heineken’s entry in Myanmar sparks off beer war
May 14, 2013
Byravee Iyer

ASIA-PACIFIC - Following the recent flurry of activity by cola companies, Heineken has re-entered Myanmar through a joint venture with privately-owned Alliance Brewery Company (ABC) to brew and sell its beers in the country.

Carlsberg unveils new global brand strategy
Apr 6, 2011
Alex Brownsell

GLOBAL - Carlsberg is to overhaul its marketing strategy in a bid to emphasise its heritage and add a greater sense of "essence" to the brand to appeal to a new generation of drinkers.

