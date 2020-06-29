Carlsberg
Jubilant Liverpool fans in Malaysia can 'adopt a keg' of Carlsberg
Those taking up the offer get smartphone certificates that they can trade for 100 future beers, helping bars weather the pandemic slowdown.
HK beer brand Yau recast in a local, friendly light
REBRANDING EXERCISES: Design Bridge Singapore brews up a smiley brand identity based on colloquialisms. And the timing of the brand refresh isn't anyone's fault.
Sliding doors: All aboard Carlsberg's CNY elevator
AD NUT NIBBLE: Lift riders see a series of CNY celebrations in this mainland ad by Grey Hong Kong and director Andrew Lang of Sweetshop.
Carlsberg commercial chief: 'Asia is not following, it's leading'
In her last few months before leaving the group for Beam Suntory, Jessica Spence discusses global drinking trends, the changing role of agencies and Asia's still-unrecognised role in global business.
Carlsberg admits: We probably weren't the best after all
The surprising admission comes in a UK campaign for a new recipe.
Nielsen digs deep for digital consumer insight
Accelerating Digital Transformation event offers a grandstand for developments in user experience and future-proofed research technology.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins