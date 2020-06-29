Carlsberg

Jubilant Liverpool fans in Malaysia can 'adopt a keg' of Carlsberg
Jun 29, 2020
Ad Nut

Jubilant Liverpool fans in Malaysia can 'adopt a keg' of Carlsberg

Those taking up the offer get smartphone certificates that they can trade for 100 future beers, helping bars weather the pandemic slowdown.

HK beer brand Yau recast in a local, friendly light
Mar 30, 2020
Staff Reporters

HK beer brand Yau recast in a local, friendly light

REBRANDING EXERCISES: Design Bridge Singapore brews up a smiley brand identity based on colloquialisms. And the timing of the brand refresh isn't anyone's fault.

Sliding doors: All aboard Carlsberg's CNY elevator
Jan 9, 2020
Ad Nut

Sliding doors: All aboard Carlsberg's CNY elevator

AD NUT NIBBLE: Lift riders see a series of CNY celebrations in this mainland ad by Grey Hong Kong and director Andrew Lang of Sweetshop.

Carlsberg commercial chief: 'Asia is not following, it's leading'
Jul 10, 2019
Olivia Parker

Carlsberg commercial chief: 'Asia is not following, it's leading'

In her last few months before leaving the group for Beam Suntory, Jessica Spence discusses global drinking trends, the changing role of agencies and Asia's still-unrecognised role in global business.

Carlsberg admits: We probably weren't the best after all
Apr 15, 2019
Simon Gwynn

Carlsberg admits: We probably weren't the best after all

The surprising admission comes in a UK campaign for a new recipe.

