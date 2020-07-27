Blak Labs
Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit
Frustrated by the ‘slow’, ‘costly’ and ‘ineffective’ processes at large networks, Cheong is setting out to break all the rules with his new startup.
And then there were eight (cheeses)
Tasty little ad celebrates the 10th 'Cheesiversary' of a Pizza Hut Singapore favourite, the Cheesy 7, even though the pizza is now inaccurately named because it has eight cheeses.
You've never seen church fliers like these before
When your church has one of Asia's best-known creatives, Eugene Cheong, as a member, you get a punchy, smart and memorable campaign for your upcoming events.
These rich, dead Singaporeans wish they'd protected their wealth from their a-hole kids
Etiqa Insurance targets high-net-worth individuals with a welcome dose of somewhat macabre humour.
Blak Labs beefs up creative portfolio
SINGAPORE - Blak Labs has expanded its creative portfolio, after naming Justin Lim as its creative partner. The appointment is effective immediately.
Blak Labs goes green for Fuji Xerox Paper
SINGAPORE - Fuji Xerox has launched a new campaign for its range of eco-friendly paper products through new Singapore agency Blak Labs.
