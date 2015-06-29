Search
Big Bazaar
16 hours ago
Will Big Bazaar's new ownership mean big brand success?
Experts believe that brand Big Bazaar can only get stronger under Mukesh Ambani by pairing an iconic brand with Reliance Retail’s powerful back end systems.
Jun 29, 2015
India’s new opportunity
Change is in the air as consumers demand better, not cheaper.
Mar 17, 2014
India’s Big Bazaar to debut an ad each week for a year
MUMBAI - In a first, Indian retail chain Big Bazaar, plans to launch 52 television ads, one for each week, highlighting its role in the lives of consumers.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins