Beacon Communications

40 Under 40 2022: Rish Gopal, Beacon Communications
23 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Rish Gopal, Beacon Communications

The Covid pandemic brought out the best in Gopal, who took the opportunity to showcase his team’s abilities by going above and beyond for clients.

Apr 15, 2019
David Blecken

"Being made redundant from advertising can be a great opportunity"

Advertising has many merits as a profession, but it also sets people up well for new adventures—if they are bold enough to step into the unknown. Campaign hears from people who have transitioned elsewhere, out of necessity, choice or a combination of the two.

Does slow uptake of DSPs make Japan a digital-marketing laggard?
Jun 12, 2018
Hiroyuki Akita

Does slow uptake of DSPs make Japan a digital-marketing laggard?

Hiroyuki Akita, a senior strategist at Beacon Communications in Tokyo, believes that there are good reasons that demand-side platform services have yet to get traction in Japan.

2018 Cannes contenders: 'Hahon Hohaho Hie' by Beacon Communications
May 29, 2018
Staff Reporters

2018 Cannes contenders: 'Hahon Hohaho Hie' by Beacon Communications

A simple, fun challenge that delivered strong sales results for McDonald's in Japan.

Publicis One moves Asia CEO from Tokyo to Singapore
Jan 18, 2018
David Blecken

Publicis One moves Asia CEO from Tokyo to Singapore

The move will put the network's regional head closer to multinational clients.

Japanese TV ratings are set for a shake-up in 2018
Jan 10, 2018
Sosuke Koyama

Japanese TV ratings are set for a shake-up in 2018

The death of the household and rise of the individual could elevate the broader marketing conversation, says Beacon Communications' planning head.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

1 40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Greater China

2 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Greater China

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

3 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Japan/Korea

4 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Japan/Korea

Sadoun hits out at 'childish' Sorrell in row over Publicis staff bonuses

5 Sadoun hits out at 'childish' Sorrell in row over Publicis staff bonuses

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: South Asia

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

7 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Agency of the Year 2022

8 Agency of the Year 2022

How Alibaba enhances livestream impact to bring sustainable value

9 How Alibaba enhances livestream impact to bring sustainable value

Mindshare, Ogilvy and Famous Innovations lead award haul at South Asia AOY 2022

10 Mindshare leads award haul at South Asia AOY 2022