BBH China

BBH wrests Mini China's integrated, creative business from Anomaly
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

BMW's premium compact car brand has enlisted the Publicis shop on a five-year contract.

Carabao wants to energize Chinese, but can it succeed?
Jul 17, 2019
Jingjing Ma

A new campaign for the energy drink adopts the tone of a propaganda film, an approach that could fail to resonate with the younger generation.

Johnnie Walker's tactical campaign denounces Mayan doomsday prophecy
Dec 21, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI - Johnnie Walker's latest tactical campaign is centred on a denouncement of the supposed Mayan prophecy that the world will end today, and a proclamation that the world will keep walking.

Alpenliebe Chocolate China TVC focuses on acts of kindness
Nov 9, 2012
Benjamin Li

CHINA - Targeting young women in China, BBH China has launched a nationwide television campaign for Perfetti Van Melle’s Alpenliebe chocolate filled toffee candy, featuring a ‘walking’ teddy bear with a kind heart.

BBH China parts ways with LG
Aug 17, 2011
Paul Howell

SHANGHAI: BBH China has officially parted ways with LG Electronics, having handled global campaigns for the Korean multinational since winning a pitch in 2007.

BBH rolls out Unilever's Lynx campaign in China
Jun 17, 2011
Rhandell Rubio

SHANGHAI - BBH China today launched Unilever's Lynx brand in the China market, rolling out a campaign featuring controversial celebrity Edison Chen that promises to 'awaken men's charms and unlock women's desires'.

