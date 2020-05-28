BBDO Guerrero
Who wouldn't like to 'Wake up in the Philippines'?
The Philippines Department of Tourism and longtime partner BBDO Guerrero launch a 16-film series about what a dream it would be to travel.
Snickers tweaks its tagline for the WFH era
BBDO Guerrero instigated a social-media campaign making light of the ways 'you're not [something] when you're home' instead of at the office.
BBDO Guerrero appoints CEO
The agency has promoted longstanding exec Francine Kahn-Gonzalez to lead it into its next stage of growth.
How Snickers hijacked the World Cup final... without mentioning 'World Cup final'
Anyone for the World Cat Finals? BBDO Guerrero released a witty campaign riffing on alternatives to the phrase 'World Cup Final' to ensure viewers wouldn't go #TeamHungry whichever side they supported.
David Guerrero: 'We're wrong to put blind faith in technology'
We automatically trust technology while forgetting that it, too, is as fallible as humans are, says David Guerrero, the creative chairman of BBDO Guerrero.
Oath's first campaign aims to showcase its brands and reach
Global push includes Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
