BBDO Guerrero

Who wouldn't like to 'Wake up in the Philippines'?
May 28, 2020
Ad Nut

Who wouldn't like to 'Wake up in the Philippines'?

The Philippines Department of Tourism and longtime partner BBDO Guerrero launch a 16-film series about what a dream it would be to travel.

Snickers tweaks its tagline for the WFH era
May 5, 2020
Ad Nut

Snickers tweaks its tagline for the WFH era

BBDO Guerrero instigated a social-media campaign making light of the ways 'you're not [something] when you're home' instead of at the office.

BBDO Guerrero appoints CEO
Feb 28, 2020
Staff Reporters

BBDO Guerrero appoints CEO

The agency has promoted longstanding exec Francine Kahn-Gonzalez to lead it into its next stage of growth.

How Snickers hijacked the World Cup final... without mentioning 'World Cup final'
Jul 17, 2018
Ad Nut

How Snickers hijacked the World Cup final... without mentioning 'World Cup final'

Anyone for the World Cat Finals? BBDO Guerrero released a witty campaign riffing on alternatives to the phrase 'World Cup Final' to ensure viewers wouldn't go #TeamHungry whichever side they supported.

David Guerrero: 'We're wrong to put blind faith in technology'
Mar 26, 2018
Staff Reporters

David Guerrero: 'We're wrong to put blind faith in technology'

We automatically trust technology while forgetting that it, too, is as fallible as humans are, says David Guerrero, the creative chairman of BBDO Guerrero.

Oath's first campaign aims to showcase its brands and reach
Sep 26, 2017
Emily Tan

Oath's first campaign aims to showcase its brands and reach

Global push includes Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia